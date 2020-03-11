Uber may temporarily suspend accounts of riders, drivers with coronavirus: CNN

Business

Uber may temporarily suspend accounts of riders, drivers with coronavirus: CNN

Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, CNN reported on Wednesday.

An Uber pick-up location is pictured in San Diego, California
An Uber pick-up location is pictured in San Diego, California, California, September 30. 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report http://bit.ly/39JqheO.

The ride-hailing company said on Saturday it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark