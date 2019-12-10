Uber nears deal for self-driving car simulation startup: The Information

Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced negotiations to acquire Foresight, a startup that develops simulation software, The Information reported on Monday citing a source familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced negotiations to acquire Foresight, a startup that develops simulation software, The Information reported on Monday citing a source familiar with the matter.

The report did not mention the deal terms but said the price mainly covered the cost of hiring the team behind the Silicon Valley-based company that makes the software used in autonomous driving. (https://bit.ly/2PAkqzE)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uber's simulation software has suffered from various deficiencies and still has trouble predicting how its self-driving car prototypes will handle the real world, the report said, citing the source.

An Uber spokeswoman declined to comment. Foresight did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)