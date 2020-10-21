Uber offers more than €1 billion to buy Daimler/BMW's freenow: Manager Magazin

Ride-hailing firm Uber has offered more than 1 billion euros to buy Daimler and BMW's joint mobility services company Freenow, Manager Magazin said on Wednesday.

While Daimler is ready to sell, BMW's Chief Executive Oliver Zipse is wavering about selling up, and is instead open to offering Uber a stake, Manager Magazin added.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)