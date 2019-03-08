Uber pays US$2.6 million to settle Dutch case: prosecutors

Uber has paid around 2.3 million euros (US$2.6 million) in a settlement after it was found to have offered an unlicensed taxi service in the Netherlands in 2014-2015, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

AMSTERDAM: Uber has paid around 2.3 million euros (US$2.6 million) in a settlement after it was found to have offered an unlicensed taxi service in the Netherlands in 2014-2015, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

The settlement over Uber's "UberPop" service - in which people with no taxi license transport passengers in their own cars and use Uber software to find customers and handle payments - included both a fine and giving back revenue earned from the service in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)