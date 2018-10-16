Uber proposals value company at US$120 billion in a possible IPO: WSJ

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc recently received proposals from Wall Street banks valuing the company at as much as US$120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley last month delivered the valuation proposals to Uber, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)