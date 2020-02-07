Uber quarterly revenue jumps 37per cent, in line with estimates

Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue that matched Wall Street estimates, helped by a steady rise in the number of people using its ride-hailing and food-delivery services.

Total revenue jumped 36.8per cent to US$4.07 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, in line with expectations of US$4.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net loss attributable to Uber widened to US$1.1 billion, or 64 cents per share, from a loss of US$887 million, or US$1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Total costs surged 25.2per cent to US$5.04 billion, as the company invests heavily to grow its food delivery platform, Uber Eats, and other businesses.

While the company's ride-hailing business on its own would already be profitable, Uber is burning cash pursuing an array of other initiatives. Analysts have said Uber needs to reduce costs drastically to achieve profitability.

Gross bookings, a measure of total value of rides before driver costs and other expenses, rose 28per cent to US$18.13 billion from a year earlier, compared to estimates of US$18.03 billion.

The company said its monthly active users rose to 111 million globally, also in line with estimates of 110.78 million.

