DUBAI: Uber Technologies subsidiary Careem on Monday said it would lay off 536 employees this week, representing 31per cent of its workforce.

Dubai-headquarterd Careem, which primarily operates in the Middle East, is wholly owned by Uber.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans)