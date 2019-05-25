Uber's first employee, Ryan Graves, resigns from board

Uber's first employee and one-time chief executive Ryan Graves will step down from the company's board of directors, Uber said on Friday.

Graves this week informed the company of his intention to resign from the board, beginning Monday. Graves started at Uber in 2010 as the first employee and held a brief stint as CEO until co-founder Travis Kalanick took over that position. Graves is no longer working at Uber but had remained on the board.

Uber held an initial public offering earlier this month, raising US$8 billion; its stock is trading about 8per cent below its IPO price.

