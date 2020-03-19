Uber says has enough cash to tide over coronavirus crisis: CNBC

Uber Technologies Inc has plenty of cash on hand to get through the coronavirus crisis and is seeing growth in businesses other than ride-hailing, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/19/uber-stock-pops-after-saying-worst-of-coronavirus-fallout-is-behind-it.html on Thursday citing a conference call by Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshai.

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc has plenty of cash on hand to get through the coronavirus crisis and is seeing growth in businesses other than ride-hailing, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/19/uber-stock-pops-after-saying-worst-of-coronavirus-fallout-is-behind-it.html on Thursday citing a conference call by Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshai.

The company's shares were up as much as 35per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)