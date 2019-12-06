Uber says received more-than 3,000 reports of sexual assault in US in 2018

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it had received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault, including rape, related to its trips in the United States in 2018, at a time when it operated roughly 1.3 billion rides.

REUTERS: Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it had received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault, including rape, related to its trips in the United States in 2018, at a time when it operated roughly 1.3 billion rides.

Uber said https://www.uber-assets.com/image/upload/v1575580686/Documents/Safety/UberUSSafetyReport_201718_FullReport.pdf the 2018 figures represented a 16per cent drop in the rate of incidents from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Chris Reese)