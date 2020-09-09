Uber says will be 'zero emissions' by 2040

WASHINGTON: Uber said on Tuesday (Sep 8) it intends to become a "zero emission platform" by 2040 and will seek to have all its rides by electric vehicles by 2030 in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The global ride-hailing giant said it was taking the initiative to help fight global climate change by reducing automobile emissions.

"The world is at a critical juncture, and we all have a role to play. Uber is aiming high," chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

"We'll seek to build the most efficient, decarbonized, and multimodal platform in the world for on-demand mobility. While we're not the first to set ambitious goals in transitioning to EVs, we intend to be the first to make it happen."

Khosrowshahi said the San Francisco company is committed to a zero-emission policy by 2040 with all rides booked on the platform on nonpolluting vehicles, public transit or micromobility.

Uber, which does not own the vehicles used for its rides, said it would expand its Uber Green option to make it easier for riders to choose hybrid or electric cars.

It is also pledging to spend US$800 million "to help hundreds of thousands of drivers transition to EVs by 2025," according to Khosrowshahi.

He added that despite the dip in emissions due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is expected to rise with the economic recovery.

"Instead of going back to business as usual, Uber is taking this moment as an opportunity to reduce our environmental impact," he said.

"It's our responsibility as the largest mobility platform in the world to more aggressively tackle the challenge of climate change."

Uber's move follows an announcement in June from US rival Lyft to transition to 100 per cent electric vehicles by 2030.