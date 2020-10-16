Uber seeking options including partial sale for Uber Elevate - Axios

Uber Technologies Inc is seeking options for its Uber Elevate business, including strategic partnerships or a partial sale, Axios reported on Friday, citing multiple sources.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks during a meeting with the Economic Club of New York in New York C
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks during a meeting with the Economic Club of New York in New York City, New York, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

The move reflects Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi's obsession with achieving profitability, the report added. (https://bit.ly/31f3bub)

Uber declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

