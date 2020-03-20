Uber shares jump after CEO says has enough cash to tide over coronavirus crisis - CNBC

REUTERS: Shares of Uber Technologies Inc rose as much as 35per cent after CNBC reported that the company has plenty of cash on hand to get through the coronavirus crisis and is seeing growth in areas of businesses other than ride-hailing.

The company's rides segment is seeing a 60per cent to 70per cent decline in areas hit hardest by the pandemic, but has also seen growth in its food delivery business Uber Eats, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a conference call by Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi. (https://cnb.cx/2U20HMm)

On Thursday, Khosrowshahi said Uber has US$10 billion in unrestricted cash as of the end of February. "In any crisis, liquidity is key."

Shares of its U.S.-based rival Lyft Inc also rose 19per cent.

Uber and Lyft were hit hard by a drop in riders as the virus spread across the world. Both the companies have started suspending shared rides on their platforms in the United States and Canada.

Their shares also took a nosedive. Uber shares fell about 50per cent this year, while those of Lyft were down 65per cent.

"We believe we're already seeing worst of the impact and the recovery in some places," Khosrowshahi said. "Once things start moving, Uber will too."

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)