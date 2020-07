Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it has offered to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a US$2.65 billion all-stock deal.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

