Uber to cut 3,700 full-time jobs; CEO to waive base salary

Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it will cut about 3,700 full-time jobs and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary for the remainder of the year.

The ride-hailing company expects to incur about US$20 million in costs related to severance and related charges.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)