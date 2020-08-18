Uber to operate food delivery even if rides business forced shut in California

Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it would continue operating its food delivery business Uber Eats even if its ride-hail business is forced shut in California at the end of this week following a court order.

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it would continue operating its food delivery business Uber Eats even if its ride-hail business is forced shut in California at the end of this week following a court order.

A company spokesman on Monday said that Uber's food delivery unit did not appear to be impacted by a lawsuit filed by California's attorney general and a subsequent court order that would force Uber to treat its ride-hail drivers as employees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uber in a court filing on Wednesday said it would be forced to shut down its ride-hailing operations in California if a court ruling that blocks it from classifying its drivers as independent contractors goes into effect on Friday morning.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)