Uber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week

Business

Uber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week

Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20per cent occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis".

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc in 2019
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermi/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20per cent occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis".

The ride-hailing firm had previously announced the extension of its work-from-home policy until Sept. 13.

The employees returning to office shall adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as requirement of face coverings during the initial reopening phase, maintaining safe distance and wipe down areas such as their desks, Uber said in a statement.

The company also said that employees or those with family members who are sick are required to stay at home.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark