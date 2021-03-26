Uber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week

Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20per cent occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis".

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20per cent occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a "voluntary basis".

The ride-hailing firm had previously announced the extension of its work-from-home policy until Sept. 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The employees returning to office shall adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as requirement of face coverings during the initial reopening phase, maintaining safe distance and wipe down areas such as their desks, Uber said in a statement.

The company also said that employees or those with family members who are sick are required to stay at home.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)