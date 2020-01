Uber will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Friday in Washington

Uber Technologies Inc said Thursday the company will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Washington roads Friday with manual drivers behind the wheel, the first step towards potential future deployment.

WASHINGTON: Uber Technologies Inc said Thursday the company will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Washington roads Friday with manual drivers behind the wheel, the first step towards potential future deployment.

Uber will collect road data to support the development of Uber’s self-driving as it is doing in Dallas, San Francisco and Toronto. Eric Meyhofer, Uber ATG CEO, said this was the "first step towards bringing self-driving technology to life in our nation’s capital."

It is operating self-driving cars in autonomous mode in Pittsburgh with safety drivers behind the wheel.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)