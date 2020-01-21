UBS cuts mid-term targets after 2019 profit drop

ZURICH: UBS cut profitability targets on Tuesday (Jan 21) as Switzerland's largest bank grapples with ultra-low interest rates and increased competition for wealthy clients.

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who successfully pivoted UBS away from investment banking to wealth management nearly a decade ago, is under pressure to retain UBS's edge in the business of managing money for the rich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bank said it would now target a 12-15 per cent return on core capital (RoCET1) and a reported 75-78 per cent cost/income ratio through 2022 after missing both ambitions in 2019. Its RoCET1 last year was 12.4 per cent while its reported cost/income ratio was 80.5 per cent.

The bank reported a 129 per cent rise in net profit for the final quarter of 2019, but that performance benefited from a comparison with the final months of 2018 when a market rout hurt earnings. Profit for the full year fell 5 per cent.