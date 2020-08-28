UBS hires technology executive from Credit Suisse

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

UBS has hired Pascal Emile as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Technology for its Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking (WMPC) business from rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse , according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

ZURICH: UBS has hired Pascal Emile as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Technology for its Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking (WMPC) business from rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse , according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Emile, who takes up his position on Sept. 1, will initially work on the activation of UBS's WMPC platform in Italy this October as well as looking at additional locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The executive, who has more than 25 years in IT, will be based in Zurich and will join the Group Technology Management Committee and the WMPC management committee, the memo said. A UBS spokeswoman confirmed the appointment on Friday.

Before joining UBS, Emile worked in the International Wealth Management and Asset Management department at Credit Suisse.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by John Revill; editing by David Evans)