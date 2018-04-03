UBS nominates two new board members at upcoming AGM

UBS said it is nominating Jeremy Anderson and Fred Hu for election to its Board of Directors at its annual general meeting in May.

ZURICH: UBS said it is nominating Jeremy Anderson and Fred Hu for election to its Board of Directors at its annual general meeting in May.

William G. Parrett will step down from the board to focus on his new role as Chairman of the Board of UBS Americas Holding, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

Chairman Axel Weber and the other members of the board will stand for re-election for a further one-year term, it added.

