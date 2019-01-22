UBS posts US$690 million fourth-quarter pre-tax earnings, missing expectations

UBS on Tuesday posted a US$690 million fourth-quarter pre-tax profit, hit by a slowdown in its flagship wealth management business and weaker earnings in its investment bank.

On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter pre-tax profit fell to US$862 million, less than the US$1.038 billion forecast in the bank's own analyst consensus summary.

The bank proposed a dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs (US$0.7016) for 2018, up from 0.65 Swiss francs the prior year, and said it aimed to buy back up to US$1 billion in shares in 2019.

Full-year net profit rose to US$4.897 billion from US$969 million in 2017, when a one-off 2.9 billion franc hit from U.S. tax reforms dampened results. Five analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast a net profit of US$4.906 billion for 2018.

