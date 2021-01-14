Ugandans report internet problems on eve of presidential election

Ugandans reported difficulties accessing the internet via mobile devices and wireless connections on Wednesday evening, a day before presidential and parliamentary elections.

People pass by a painting on the wall of the Ugandan electoral commission compound in Kampala
People pass by a painting on the wall of the Ugandan electoral commission compound in Kampala, Uganda January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Internet monitor NetBlocks said on Twitter that Uganda was experiencing a nationwide internet blackout that came in at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT).

"Real-time network data show national connectivity falling to 33per cent of ordinary levels as per government order in effect from 7 p.m.," NetBlocks said.

Ibrahim Bbossa, spokesman for the Uganda Communications Commission, did not respond to phones calls and messages requesting comment.

The internet problems come a day after Uganda banned all social media and messaging apps ahead of the vote, which the president said was in retaliation for Facebook taking down some pro-government accounts.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Editing by David Clarke)

Source: Reuters

