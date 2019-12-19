UK accounting watchdog extends probe into EY audit of Thomas Cook

Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has added an extra year to its investigation into accountant EY's audit of Thomas Cook, the holiday company that collapsed in September leaving tens of thousands of people stranded abroad.

The FRC said on Thursday it will also consider EY's audit of Thomas Cook's financial statements for the year ended Sept. 30 2017, extending a probe which it had previously said concerned the 12 months ended Sept. 30 2018.

