UK and US exchanged tariff offers during trade talks

LONDON: Britain and the United States exchanged their first tariff offers during the fourth round of trade talks, allowing a series of detailed market access discussions to be held, the UK's Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

"The exchange of tariff offers is a notable milestone, and the speed at which this stage has been reached demonstrates the momentum behind these negotiations," Truss said.

The fifth round of talks will take place in mid to late October.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)