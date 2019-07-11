UK and US have strong and enduring bond, says trade minister Fox

LONDON: Britain and the United States have a strong and enduring bond, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday (Jul 11), a day after the country's ambassador to Washington quit following criticism from Donald Trump.

Kim Darroch resigned following days of Twitter attacks from Trump after confidential memos in which he described the US administration as inept were leaked to a British newspaper.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament about the importance of Britain's relationship with the United States, Fox said: "The UK and the US have a deep, longstanding relationship with a strong and enduring bond ... and at many levels of our society, culture and economy our cooperation is closer than any other two countries."

