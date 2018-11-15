Sterling plunges as Brexit minister Raab resigns

LONDON: The pound plunged against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday (Nov 15) after British Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's draft deal for leaving the European Union.

Raab said May's plan threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom and he could not support an indefinite backstop arrangement where the EU held a veto over Britain's ability to exit the bloc.

His resignation fuelled a selloff in the British currency which was already struggling to gain traction after May said on Wednesday she had won over her divided cabinet following a five-hour meeting.

Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman became the third and fourth ministers to resign over the deal.



"The deal you put before the cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum," McVey told May in her resignation letter, saying the text made too many concessions to the European Union and "threatens the integrity of the United Kingdom".

Braverman, in her letter to May, said that "concessions" made to Brussels in the framework deal "do not respect the will of the people".



In volatile trading, the British currency plunged one per cent against the US dollar to US$1.2839 and 1.3 per cent against the euro to 88.23 pence.

Against the Singapore dollar, the pound fell to as low as £1 to S$1.7581 on Thursday and was last trading down 1.82 per cent at S$1.7591.

"Raab resigning just now changes the ballgame. Hard to be optimistic on GBP in the short term," Nomura analyst Jordan Rochester said. "But equally Theresa May has survived much worse. It’s whether we get a flood of (ministerial) resignations to follow."

Those concerns were reflected in the foreign exchange derivatives markets where three and six-month gauges of expected volatility in the British currency remained firm while extreme short-dated volatility indicators edged lower.

That uncertainty was also reflected in the money markets where investors have all but priced out a rate hike by the Bank of England next year.



Bond yields fell across the board with those on benchmark two-year British government debt falling 9 basis points to 0.7 per cent.

Big moves this week have boosted volatility in the British currency with realised price swings this week alone averaging about 12 per cent annualised on a daily basis, twice that of end-October.

The sterling was also hit by news that official retial sales slid by 0.5 per cent in October, compared to September.