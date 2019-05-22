UK chip designer ARM to suspend business with Huawei: Report

LONDON: Major British-based chip designer ARM is suspending business with China's Huawei to comply with US regulations, the BBC reported on Wednesday (May 22), citing internal company documents.

ARM instructed employees to halt "all active contracts, support entitlements, and any pending engagements" with Huawei and its subsidiaries, the BBC said.

ARM, owned by Japanese investor Softbank, said in an internal company memo that its designs contained technology of US origin.