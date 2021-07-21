UK citizen arrested in Spain for role in 2020 Twitter hack

A 22-year-old British citizen was arrested in Spain on Wednesday on multiple charges in connection with a July 2020 hack of Twitter, which compromised the accounts of high-profile politicians, celebrities and companies, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

