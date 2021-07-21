UK citizen arrested in Spain for role in 2020 Twitter hack
A 22-year-old British citizen was arrested in Spain on Wednesday on multiple charges in connection with a July 2020 hack of Twitter, which compromised the accounts of high-profile politicians, celebrities and companies, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
