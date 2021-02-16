UK competition regulator concerned over US$9.2 billion eBay-Adevinta deal

The British competition authority (CMA) has expressed concerns about the planned acquisition by Norway's Adevinta of eBay's classified ads business, Adevinta said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is pictured on a screen in this photo illustration in New York, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo

The deal, worth US$9.2 billion and announced in July, would create the world's largest classifieds group if it went ahead.

The firms will together propose legally binding solutions to resolve the regulator's concerns before the deadline of Feb. 23, Adevinta said.

