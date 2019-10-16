UK competition watchdog launches investigation into Amazon's Deliveroo deal

Business

Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it has launched an investigation into Amazon.com Inc's investment in online food delivery firm Deliveroo.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was looking into whether Amazon's investment in May, when it led a US$575 million fundraising, could result in a "substantial lessening of competition" within the United Kingdom.

The CMA said it has a Dec. 11 deadline for a decision on the first phase of its investigation. (https://reut.rs/2ONs4b0)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

