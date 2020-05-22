UK competition watchdog probes companies' steps to fight fake reviews

REUTERS: Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has launched an investigation into shopping websites to ascertain whether measures taken by them to fight fake reviews were enough to protect customers as they increasingly shop online during the lockdown.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the probe would look into suspicious reviews from users, their manipulation by businesses and paid reviews, and added that it was not currently alleging that any website had acted illegally. (https://bit.ly/2WRyQA7)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)