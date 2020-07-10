UK cyber security centre continuing work on Huawei, says PM's spokesman
LONDON: Britain's National Cyber Security Centre is continuing its work looking into Huawei, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, responding to reports that culture minister Oliver Dowden would make a statement on Tuesday.
"It's an ongoing process, the NCSC continue their work and when we can update further we will," the spokesman told reporters.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)