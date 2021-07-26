UK digital bank Starling buys landlord lender

LONDON: British digital bank Starling said on Monday it has acquired specialist buy-to-let mortgage lender Fleet Mortgages in a 50 million pound (US$68.93 million) cash and share deal.

Starling said the acquisition was part of a wider plan to expand lending, including through further mergers and acquisitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleet Mortgages has around 1.75 billion pounds of mortgages under management.

(US$1 = 0.7254 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)