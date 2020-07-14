UK economy begins tepid recovery in May after record slump

Britain's economy took a first step on the long road to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in May, as activity began to pick up after lockdown restrictions began to ease.

LONDON: Britain's economy took a first step on the long road to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in May, as activity began to pick up after lockdown restrictions began to ease.

Gross domestic product rose by 1.8per cent in May after slumping by a record 20.3per cent in April, Britain's first full month of lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said. This was a smaller rise than the average 5.5per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Over the three months to May, the economy shrank by 19.1per cent and compared with a year ago it is 24.0per cent smaller.

