UK economy risks shrinking 14per cent this year, budget forecasters warn

LONDON: Britain's economy could shrink by more than 14per cent this year and government borrowing risks approaching 400 billion pounds (US$500 billion) if there is lasting damage from the coronavirus, government budget forecasters warned on Tuesday.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said its central scenario, with only moderate scarring, showed a 12.4per cent fall in output, with a 14.3per cent decline if scarring is deeper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under an 'upside scenario' - which it said was an update of the sole scenario it presented in April - output would fall by 10.6per cent, while government borrowing would be limited to 263 billion pounds.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)