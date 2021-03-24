UK inflation unexpectedly falls in February

Business

British consumer price inflation fell to 0.4per cent in February from 0.7per cent in January, reflecting unusual patterns of clothing discounts, official figures showed on Wednesday, versus forecasts in a Reuters poll for it to edge up to 0.8per cent.

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a market stalls in east London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON: British consumer price inflation fell to 0.4per cent in February from 0.7per cent in January, reflecting unusual patterns of clothing discounts, official figures showed on Wednesday, versus forecasts in a Reuters poll for it to edge up to 0.8per cent.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

Source: Reuters

