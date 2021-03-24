UK inflation unexpectedly falls in February
British consumer price inflation fell to 0.4per cent in February from 0.7per cent in January, reflecting unusual patterns of clothing discounts, official figures showed on Wednesday, versus forecasts in a Reuters poll for it to edge up to 0.8per cent.
