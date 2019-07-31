UK markets watchdog: cryptoassets have "no intrinsic value"

People should be cautious about putting money into unregulated cryptoassets like bitcoin that have "no intrinsic value" and few protections, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

The FCA was publishing final guidance to help firms in the sector understand if their cryptoasset activities come under existing rules.

"This will allow firms to have a better understanding of whether they need to be authorised and what they need to do to ensure they are compliant," the watchdog said in a statement.

