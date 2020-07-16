UK minister Sharma sees difficult times ahead for employment

LONDON: British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said that it was going to be difficult for lots of people when asked about future potential job losses in the country.

"I completely accept that it is going to be very, very difficult for lots of people," he told BBC Radio on Thursday (Jul 16).

"We're going to do everything we can to put our arms around them and support them and keep businesses going through this very difficult period."

Asked about the Conservative Party's expulsion of Julian Lewis, Sharma said it was not something on which he could comment.

"That is a matter for the whips, that is not something for me," he said.

