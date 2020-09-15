UK minister welcomes commitment to keep Arm in Cambridge

LONDON: The British government is scrutinising the US$40 billion plan by Nvidia to buy chip designer Arm and is happy to see a commitment to keep Arm's headquarters in England, a government minister said on Tuesday.

"The government is taking a very close interest in this transaction," John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, told parliament.

"It is pleasing to see yesterday that parties close to the transaction said that their headquarters would remain in Cambridge. It's a matter that we are engaging very closely in."

