UK names Andrew Bailey as new Bank of England governor

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey will be the British central bank's next governor, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England press conference
FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

Bailey, 60, is chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, a regulator charged with fighting misconduct in the finance industry. He previously spent 30 years at the BoE.

