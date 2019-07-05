UK PM candidate Johnson urges tax on global tech giants

YORK: Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, said on Thursday (Jul 4) the government had to find a way to tax global technology giants on their income.

"I think it's deeply unfair that high street businesses are paying tax through the nose ... whereas the internet giants, the FAANGs - Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google - are paying virtually nothing," Johnson said at a leadership hustings event in York, northern England.

"We've got to find a way of taxing the internet giants on their income, because at the moment it is simply unfair."

