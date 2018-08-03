UK regulator confirms Disney must offer at least 14 pounds per share for Sky

LONDON: Britain's takeover regulator said on Friday that a review had confirmed its ruling that Walt Disney might have to offer at least 14 pounds a share to buy UK pay-television group Sky.

Disney would only be forced to make such an offer if it completes a deal to buy Twenty-First Century Fox's TV and film assets, which include a 39 percent stake in Sky, before either Fox or rival suitor Comcast have managed to take control of the British broadcaster.

Advertisement

The Takeover Panel set the level of a possible mandatory Disney offer for Sky at 14 pounds a share on July 13. But its hearings committee subsequently examined the decision on July 27 after the regulator said that "various interested parties affected by the ruling" had asked for a review.

(Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Susan Fenton)