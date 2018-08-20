UK regulator fines KPMG for misconduct on Ted Baker audit

UK regulator fines KPMG for misconduct on Ted Baker audit

The UK's Financial Reporting Council has fined accountants KPMG three million pounds and reprimanded and fined senior partner Michael Francis Barradell for misconduct related to auditing of British fashion retailer Ted Baker's accounts.

FILE PHOTO: The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London
FILE PHOTO: The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

KPMG's fine related to the accounts for the company for the financial years ending in January 2013 and 2014.

