UK regulator provisionally clear Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo

A courier for food delivery service Deliveroo rides a bike in London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

LONDON: Amazon's purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo has been provisionally cleared by Britain's competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday the approval was in light of a deterioration in Deliveroo’s financial position as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

