UK regulator says Stubhub found misleading people about ticket availability

REUTERS: UK's competition watchdog told ticket reseller StubHub on Wednesday that it should make changes to its website after the company was found misleading people about ticket availability.

The Competition and Markets Authority also said StubHub had failed to adequately disclose that tickets may not ensure entry into an event.

Stubhub was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)