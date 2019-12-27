UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

Business

UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it would undertake an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc's purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, weeks after expressing concerns over the deal.

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

Bookmark

REUTERS: Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it would undertake an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc's purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, weeks after expressing concerns over the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had moved the probe to Phase 2 as both Amazon and Deliveroo had not cleared the doubts it had raised earlier this month before its Dec. 18 deadline.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark