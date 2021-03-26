UK retail sales rise 2.1per cent in February
British retail sales rose by 2.1per cent in February from January even as non-essential shops remained in a coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month increase of 2.1per cent.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)