UK retail sales rise 2.1per cent in February

British retail sales rose by 2.1per cent in February from January even as non-essential shops remained in a coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month increase of 2.1per cent.

