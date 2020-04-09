UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

British department store group Debenhams, whose 142 UK stores have been shuttered by the coronavirus emergency, has fallen into administration for the second time in a year, it said on Thursday.

The group said it had entered administration to protect its UK business from the threat of legal action that could have pushed it into liquidation.

It added that it anticipated the UK administrators from FRP Advisory would appoint a liquidator to the 11-store Ireland business.

